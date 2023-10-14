Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 673 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.6 %

SYK traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

