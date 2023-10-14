Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

