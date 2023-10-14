Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,710. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

