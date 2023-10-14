Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. 3,365,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.24. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.73 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

