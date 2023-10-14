Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.85. 2,004,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.61 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.