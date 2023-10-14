Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.20.

Shares of ASML traded down $17.01 on Friday, hitting $599.75. 1,098,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $378.60 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

