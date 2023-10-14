Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 6,648 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,169,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,898. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.