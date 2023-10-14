Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.05. 1,627,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.