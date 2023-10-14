Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,092,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

