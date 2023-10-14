Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 24.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 561,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

