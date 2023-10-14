Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stake Lessened by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at $57,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $196.00. 88,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

