Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,594. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

