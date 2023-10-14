Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11,625.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $396.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.02 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

