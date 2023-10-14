Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Pachira Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.53. 3,269,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.14 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

