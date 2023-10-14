Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.56.

VTYX stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,014.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,607. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

