Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

