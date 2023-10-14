Veradigm’s (MDRX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

