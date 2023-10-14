Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at ATB Capital

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.92.

Shares of VET opened at C$20.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$34.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1741214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

