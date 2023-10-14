Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $371.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

