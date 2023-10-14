Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 751031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

