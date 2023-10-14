Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 185,151 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $114,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,163,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

