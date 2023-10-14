Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $103,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AIT opened at $159.38 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $163.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

