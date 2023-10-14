Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105.57 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $105,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

