Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $105,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

