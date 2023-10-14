Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.72 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Choice Hotels International worth $90,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $122.80 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

