Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.26 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $95,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Recommended Stories

