Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.13% of Hillenbrand worth $111,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:HI opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

