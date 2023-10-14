Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $88,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $363.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $428.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

