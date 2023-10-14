Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 138,269 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.61% of Astec Industries worth $88,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $999.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.59. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTE

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.