Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $102,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

