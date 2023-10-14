Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,472 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,310,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Vistra worth $113,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 39.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 138.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $31.64 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

