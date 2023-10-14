Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 134,148 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 134,148 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $92,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

