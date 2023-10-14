Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 136,525 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 136,525 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

