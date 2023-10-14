Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,301 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $89,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

