Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $108,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 210.2% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $312.71 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $654.22 and its 200 day moving average is $609.89.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.71.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

