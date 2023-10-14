Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.33

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 433531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $46,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $554,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

