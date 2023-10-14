Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioNTech by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 313,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG grew its position in BioNTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systrade AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in BioNTech by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

