Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 17,578 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 77.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.