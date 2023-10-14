Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 867,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

VectivBio stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. VectivBio Holding AG has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

