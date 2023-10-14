Virtu Financial LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $228,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,263,401.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,275.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

