Virtu Financial LLC Invests $721,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 216,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 23.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $117.35 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,565.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,565.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,705 shares of company stock worth $3,134,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

