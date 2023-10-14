Virtu Financial LLC Invests $838,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

