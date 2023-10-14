Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 186.05%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.