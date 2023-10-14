Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $847,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMS opened at $76.85 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

