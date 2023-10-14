Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $853,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

