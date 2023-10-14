Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

