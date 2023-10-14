Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.