Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 88.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.33. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.