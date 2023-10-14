Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,867,000 after acquiring an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 36,511 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,876,300.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 36,511 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,876,300.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

