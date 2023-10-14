Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

